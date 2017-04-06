HIGHLIGHT: The OK Factor

The OK Factor

Thursday 4/6, Grand Theater, Wausau

Two classically trained musicians from the Midwest join forces to create an alternative folk duo. Cellist Olivia Diercks and violinist Karla Dietmeyer write and perform original music organically in a new-classical crossover style. With influences from classical, Americana and Irish fiddle, this duo has great ears for creating and executing their tunes. According to The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier, “Their music fills the room, making it hard to believe that only two instruments are creating the sounds…they pull the audience in with their unorthodox style of playing.” 8 pm. $10 advance, $15 door. Part of the Grand’s 10x10 series. 715-842-0988.

