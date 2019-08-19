HIGHLIGHTS: Brett Newski & The No Tomorrow

Final Concert on the Square! Brett Newski & The No Tomorrow

WEDNESDAY 8/21 | 400 BLOCK, DOWNTOWN WAUSAU

It’s the last Concert on the Square this summer, and it’s going to be a fun one. Proud to be the first band ever kicked out of Wal-Mart for playing an illegal show, this Milwaukee-based “dork rock” band plays a fresh, alternative pop style full of personality and fun. According to Guitar World, “Newski’s solid Midwestern roots anchor songs with super catchy melodies and melancholy lyrics with subtle wit.” Concerts play rain or shine, though an indoor location might be found in severe weather if time allows. Bring a picnic, blanket or lawn chair. No large buffet tables, no pets, no smoking. Free. 6-8 pm. wausauevents.org.

