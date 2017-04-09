HIGHTLIGHT: Picnic at the Pavilion

Wausau Symphony & Band: Picnic at the Pavilion

Sunday 4/9, Rothschild Pavilion

For this annual show, you’re encouraged to bring a picnic and stake out a spot for enjoying live music. This performances promises to a crowd pleaser, as the Wausau Symphony Orchestra and Jazz Band join forces for a variety of popular favorites. The featured piece, “The Composer is Dead,” is a comical whodunit narrated by Sean Caldwell that explores the instruments of the orchestra. Pack your own picnic lunch or purchase food from the vendor on site. All ages are welcome. Admission is free, but donations help fund local music scholarships. 4 pm. wausausymphonyband.org.

