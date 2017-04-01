HIGHLIGHTS Our Picks: April 1

Steven Wright

Saturday 4/1, Sentry Theatre, Stevens Point

Get in some good laughs with this Academy Award-winning and Grammy nominated comedian. Known for his distinctly slow, deadpan delivery, this funny guy has performed stand up all over the United States, Canada and overseas. He has performed standup on a number of TV shows including The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, Saturday Night Live, and Late Night with David Letterman. He has also appeared in TV shows and movies such as Mad About You, Louie and The Swan Princess. He was named one of the 50 Best Standup Comics of All Time by Rolling Stone. Not only is Wright a great comedian, he also earned an Academy Award for Best Short Film for The Appointments of Dennis Jennings, a film he starred in and co-wrote. Show is presented by Centertainment Productions and Alternative Concert Group. 7:30 pm. Tickets $38-$43. Tickets.uwsp.edu, 800-838-3378

Polka Meets Country

Saturday 4/1, Dale’s Weston Lanes

Get your polka on at this 7th annual event. Dance along or listen to continuous music from 6:30 pm until 1 am—that’s over six straight hours of live music, people! Entertainment provided by Polish Connection and Led West playing alternating sets and playing one set together. The event features raffle prizes, a huge dance floor, spacious seating, food and beverages. Proceeds benefit breast cancer, St. Jude’s and local food pantries. Dance polka like no one’s watching and support a good cause. 6:30 pm-1 am. $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Westonlanes.com. 715-359-8488.

