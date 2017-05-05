HIGHTLIGHTS: May 5-6

Candlelight Hike Festival

Friday 5/5, Schmeeckle Reserve Visitor Center, Stevens Point

Walk torch-lit trails around Schmeeckle Reserve and discover the woods’ most powerful superheroes. The candlelight hike offers two trail options. The short loop is a half a mile through the woods and is wheelchair accessible, the long loop is one mile through woods and along the north shore of the lake. Events all evening at the visitor center and campfire ring include discovery stations with hands-on activities, hero vs. villain craft and snack station, and s’mores. At the character campfire program, “Schmeeckle’s Superheroes” at 7:30 and 8:30 pm, meet some super organisms. Runs 7-9:30 pm, arrive and leave when you like. Free, donation of $2 per person or $5 per family helps fund future programs. 715-346-4992.

Last Day to Register: Woodland Strings Orchestra Concert

Thursday 5/11, Treehaven, Tomahawk

Did you know that UW-Stevens Point’s Treehaven campus holds public events? It’s a beautiful place in the forest about 20 minutes east of Tomahawk. This program is a dinner and music deal. What once began as a quartet has now grown into a small orchestra, making music together for more than 20 years. The evening starts at 5 pm with a cash bar, dinner at 6 pm, and music at 7 pm. $25. Register by 5/5 at 715-453-4106.

Wausau Dance Theatre: Alice in Wonderland

Saturday 5/6, Grand Theater, Wausau

The sets and costumes are so spectacular, you’ll feel like you’re watching a national touring company. But it’s local dancers and special guests performing this classic tale of Alice going down the rabbit hole, presented by Wausau Dance Theatre as part of Storybook Weekend. The ballet performance is only part of the weekend and kids can participate in other activities with the storybook theme. Kids can make a craft from 12:30-1 pm or take a ballet class with Alice at 12:30 pm. There is also the opportunity to meet the beloved characters after the show. Performances at 1:30 & 7 pm. $22 & $25. For tickets call 715-842-0988.

Compost! Healthy Soil, Healthy Food

Saturday 5/6, Hsu Growing Supply, Wausau

Did you know that compost awareness week is May 7-13? If you’ve ever considered composting at home, this is the week to start. Hsu Growing Supply is having an open house with compost tours, educational presentations and workshops on backyard composting and creating compost teas. Bring the whole family as kids can plant their own flower or vegetable for free in observance of Mother’s day. There will be door prizes, giveaways, refreshments and more. Each household receives a free bag of leaf compost to get started. 10 am-2 pm. Free. 715-675-5856.

The Lucky Dutch

Saturday 5/6, Malarkey’s Pub, Wausau

With heavily guitar-driven style that keeps roots rock and roll alive, this funky-bluesy four piece from Chicago pulls influences from both classic and contemporary rock bands such as Led Zeppelin, Grace Potter and the Nocturnals, and Gov’t Mule. Lucky Dutch put on a killer show the first time they played Malarkey’s in December, so consider this a sure thing. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

Farmers markets open

Saturday 5/6, Weston & Wausau

The season of local eatin’ is kicking into high gear. And though it’s still early spring, you’ll find plenty of locally produced and grown food, from bakery and meats, to early vegetables like spinach, greens and onions. You’ll also probably find the long-storing root vegetables from last fall-winter, like carrots and turnips. Watch for many other smaller markets to open around the week of June 1.

Wausau market on River Drive: Open 7 am–noonish Saturdays and Wednesdays.

Weston market at the corner of Camp Phillips Road and Schofield Avenue: Open 8 am–sold out Saturdays and Tuesdays.

Downtown Stevens Point market technically is supposed to be open, but because of the recent cold snap, organizers don't expect any vendors to show up this week.