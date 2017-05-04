HIGHTLIGHTS: Thursday, May 4

Easton Corbin

Thursday 5/4 (rescheduled from 4/13) UW-Stevens Point Quandt Fieldhouse

Get your country on this evening with this award-winning young star. Breaking into the music scene in 2010, Corbin has had two number one singles, “A Little More Country Than That” and “Roll With It.” He spent 2016 on the road with superstar Carrie Underwood as an opening act. American Songwriter says, "Easton Corbin has one of those rare, glorious voices that was made—just made—for singing country music.” Come listen to his traditional country sound and connect with his authentic lyrics. 7:30 pm. $33.25 day of show. Tickets.uwsp.edu, 1-800-838-3378.

M.C. Escher program: Art 101 and Hands on Art

Thursday 5/4, Woodson Art Museum, Wausau

The M.C. Escher: Reality and Illusion exhibit concludes on May 28, so get a move on! This exhibit has attracted a lot of interest near and far—one group even stayed overnight to spend a weekend looking at the exhibit. While you have a few weeks to check out the exhibit itself, this week is the last chance for adultish-focused programs associated with Reality and Illusion—specifically during the museum’s first Thursday extended evening hours. Both events are free.

Hands on Art, 5:30–7 pm, is inspired by M.C. Escher’s Mobius drawings, where all ages drop in to create colorful, three-dimensional Mobius strips, and discover the curious topological properties of this seemingly simple shape.

Adults and teens can join Art 101: Escher’s Influence on Art and Culture, 5:30–6:30 pm. Museum educator Catie Anderson takes you on a survey of Escher-esque art from around the world, showing how his work has inspired designers, filmmakers, architects and even fashion designers over the decades.

These kinds of events are a large reason the Woodson this spring was named a finalist for the National Medal of Museum and Library Service for the second year in a row. The Woodson is one of only three art museums in the U.S. to be a finalist, based on its contributions to the community and innovative approach to public service. 715-845-7010.

Image © 2017 The M.C. Escher Company, The Netherlands. All rights reserved.

First Thursday

Thursday 5/4, Downtown, Wausau

This popular street and storefront event returns. This 2017 opener’s theme is Throwback Thursday 1960s: Flower Power. Stroll along the streets of downtown, listen to live music performers, and visit the more than 30 participating businesses offering in-store specials and activities. Some activities include tie dying t-shirts at VOSStudios, taking a picture in the Hippie Bus at La Prima Deli and more. The night will also feature a scavenger hunt with a chance to win a $50 gift certificate. The next First Thursdays happen on June 1, July 6, August 3, and September 7. 4-8 pm. Wausauriverdistrict.com, 715-297-1826.