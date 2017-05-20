It's a mile-long block party

Open Streets Wausau & A Cut in Time on Barker-Stewart Island

Open Streets Wausau is a mile-long block party – right in downtown Wausau. Held Sunday on Third Street, from Wausau Center mall all the way to Athletic Park (Wausau Avenue), one can enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown Wausau without the distractions of car traffic. Along the route you can find fun diversions, food, and bands playing live music, such as the Sound Committee on the stage behind the library, and Un-Broken playing in front of the Polack Inn. Other highlights include a lead-off by the Mid-State Sisters of Skate, a Kids Zone at Athletic Park (Woodchucks stadium) with inflatables, and a yoga class. Start anywhere along Third, but maybe loop back along the River’s Edge Trail, where you’ll find a pretty cool event on the history of that island in the middle of the river (see next Highlight). Open Streets runs noon-4 pm. See other details at Open Streets Wausau on Facebook, and Wausauriverdistrict.org. During the festival, you should take a detour over to Barker-Stewart Island. If you're not sure where that is, it's that island in the Wisconsin River just off River's Edge Trail near downtown Wausau.

During Open Streets Wausau, tours will be offered by the Marathon Historical Society from noon-4 pm. It's a chance to learn about the island’s history, to step back in time to the home of a 19th century sawmill, while costumed re-enactors tell the history of the island, where the Barker Steward Lumber company was once the largest produce of hemlock lumber in the U.S. The original sawmill was build in 1881, and by the end of the 19th century, the mill could process 40 million feet of lumber a year. The mill closed in 1915, and ownership of the island passed to Wisconsin Valley Electric, which built hydroelectric dams along the Wisconsin River, and then to Wisconsin Public Service Corp. WPS deeded the island to the city of Wausau for a park in the 1980s. $5 donation requested. Access the island via the bridge near the Eye Clinic of Wisconsin, where parking is available. 715-297-1946, marathoncountyhistory.org.