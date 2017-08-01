National Medal Community Celebration

Thursday 8/3, Woodson Art Museum, Wausau

If you haven’t heard already, Wausau’s own Woodson Art Museum is the 2017 Winner of the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, which is the nation's highest museum honor for service to the community! It’s time to commemorate the museum receiving this prestigious award with a celebration in their sculpture garden. The drop-in party features refreshments, live music by the John Greiner Jazz Trio, an interactive comment wall, and photo opportunities for everyone to sport a National Medal replica to celebrate your role on the winning team! Stop by between 4-7 pm. 715-845-7010