New to see on summer TV

After a fall-winter-spring blur of Too Many Shows, you might think things slow down in summer and you can take a break from TV. Sorry. Here are 32 new and returning series you’ll have to watch, because Peak TV knows no season:

Matters are dire for the gang on Fear the Walking Dead (Season premiere Sunday, June 4, AMC), as vigilante Build the Zombie Wall border patrollers won’t allow them to cross back from Mexico.

It could be worse; they could be struggling comedians in 1970s Hollywood, the setting for I’m Dying Up Here (series debut Sunday, June 4, Showtime).

Latina heroine Teresa (Alice Braga) continues her quest to rule the drug trade in Queen of the South (season premiere Thursday, June 8, USA), and the ladies of Litchfield are still doing time in Orange is the New Black (season premiere Friday, June 9, Netflix), hackers be damned.

The ragtag crew of ridiculously good-looking intergalactic criminals remain lost in space in Dark Matter (season premiere Friday, June 9, Syfy). And TV’s coolest demon hunter is back and gunning for souls in Wynonna Earp (season premiere Friday, June 9, Syfy).

The end is near for the Clone Club in the final run of Orphan Black (season premiere Saturday, June 10, BBC America).

An all-star cast chews scenery and buffs cuticles in the new Florida nail-salon dramedy Claws

(series debut Sunday, June 11, TNT).

Primetime goes grindhouse with Blood Drive (series debut Wednesday, June 14, Syfy), about a cross-country death race where the cars run on—what else?—blood.

The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling finally get their ‘80s-spandexed due in the Alison Brie-led docucomedy GLOW (series debut Friday, June 23, Netflix).

Fiddy Cent’s Power (season premiere Sunday, June 25, Starz) finds kingpin Ghost (Omari Hardwick) caught in the middle of a power struggle.

Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy finally hit the road looking for God in Preacher (season premiere Sunday, June 25, AMC).

Liza (Sutton Foster) deals with the fallout of her bestie Kelsey (Hilary Duff) learning her dark secret in Younger (season premiere Wednesday, June 28, TV Land).

And everybody’s favorite ragtag trio of ridiculously good-looking interplanetary bounty hunters gear up to fight the good-ish fight in Killjoys (season premiere Friday, June 30, Syfy). And that’s not all for summer premieres:

• Snowfall series debut Wednesday, July 5, FX

• Game of Thrones season premiere Sunday, July 16, HBO

• The Strain season premiere Sunday, July 16, FX

• Ballers season premiere Sunday, July 23, HBO

• Insecure season premiere Sunday, July 23, HBO

• Marvel’s The Defenders series debut Friday, Aug. 18, Netflix

• South Park season premiere Wednesday, Aug. 23, Comedy Central

• Broad City season premiere Wednesday, Aug. 23, Comedy Central.

Bill Frost writes about television for Salt Lake City Weekly.