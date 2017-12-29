New Year's Eve HIGHLIGHTS

Family Noon Year’s Eve

SATURDAY 12/30 | WAUSAU CHILDREN’S MUSEUM

If you want your children to experience the excitement of counting down to the New Year, but can’t have them stay up until midnight meltdown city, bring them to the Wausau Children’s Museum for this celebration just for kids. From 10-11:30 am kids make colorful noisemakers and other New Year’s themed crafts. Then at noon, enjoy a countdown to the noon year with a balloon drop, and run on industrial sized bubble wrap “firecrackers.” $3, free under 1. 608-408-4668.

Unity

SUNDAY 12/31 | MALARKEY’S PUB, WAUSAU

With high energy and funky reggae tunes, this wildly popular, feel-good band from the Fox Valley has become a Wausau club and Concerts on the Square favorite. With positive party vibes, the band plays old roots and reggae favorites along with original music that blends the influences of roots, rock, blues, funk and reggae into their own unique sound. Their performances are vibrant and memorable, and their songs are almost guaranteed to get you moving. Band leader Pita will not let you stop, we know from experience. 10 pm. 715-819-3663.

New Year’s Eve on the hill

SUNDAY 12/31 | GRANITE PEAK SKI AREA

The ski hill hosts an array of music all season long, attracting both skiers and non-skiers for some winter fun. Dec. 31 is especially festive and begins during the day with live music in both the Sundance and Historic Chalet starting at 1 pm. The celebration gets serious with fireworks on the slope at 6:30 pm, followed by the annual Torch Light Parade. Then dance to the live music of the String Cheese Band from 8:30 pm-12:30 am. skigranitepeak.com.

The Prince Experience & Road Trip

SUNDAY 12/31 | NORTH STAR MOHICAN CASINO, BOWLER

Party like it’s 1999 with classic hits from Prince. Since 2002, Gabriel Sanchez has been portraying the famed musician in this critically acclaimed show. From top to bottom, this show pays tribute to Prince and celebrates his life and music. Sanchez was the winner of the WAMI Best Tribute award in 2015 and 2017, so you know he puts on a good performance. The show begins at 8 pm with music from Road Trip; The Prince Experience takes the stage at 11 pm, with a balloon drop at midnight. Free, first come first serve. 800-952-0195.

New Year’s Eve PAWty

SUNDAY 12/31 | ROTHSCHILD PAVILION

Party away the final hours of 2017 with the very first New Year’s Eve PAWty, a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Marathon County. Dance to music provided by Disco Drew, enjoy a fireplace s’mores station, plus party favors, a silent auction, raffle, games, photo booth, plus appetizers and cash bar. At midnight come the balloons and confetti. Must be 21+ to attend. 8 pm-12:30 am. $25, directly benefiting the Humane Society. Purchase tickets with cash only at Humane Society of Marathon County. 715-845-2810.

Jenn Bostic and Traveled Ground: Vox’s Rockin New

Year’s Eve

SUNDAY 12/31 | HOLIDAY INN, MARSHFIELD

If you’re a fan of singer/songwriters like Sara Bareilles and Sarah McLachlan, you’ll love the music of internationally acclaimed artist Jenn Bostic as her honest lyrics and emotionally powerful voice pull on the heartstrings of audiences. During the party, she plays with the respected Minnesota roots ensemble, Traveled Ground. Bostic’s father used to play accordion with the band and when he passed, the band took Bostic under their wing and became like family to her. If all the music makes you hungry, enjoy a late night buffet with a number of favorite pizza toppings served on flatbread. Then ring in 2018 with a complimentary champagne toast and balloon drop. General admission $49. Those 21+ can purchase an unlimited drinks wristband for $40. Doors open at 9:30 with music beginning at 10 pm. Tickets: Voxmarshfield.com.

Bobby Blues Tortured Soul & Bourbon House

SUNDAY 12/31 | THE BAR, ROTHSCHILD

They began by playing classic rock covers, but have evolved into a five-piece rock and blues band playing originals, too. This band loves audience participation and makes having fun a primary goal of their performances—they want to see you grooving to their tunes, so make sure to wear your dancing shoes. Hear them along with local acoustic duo Bourbon House. There will be drink specials as well as free champagne and party favors for the ball drop, all you have to do is show up ready for some fun. 9 pm-1 am. 715-355-7001.

Prost Neujahr (Happy New Year)

SUNDAY 12/31 | BULL FALLS BREWERY, WAUSAU

Celebrate the New Year in Munich time—which would be 5 pm here. There will be hats, horns and noisemakers, a food buffet and music piped in from Germany. Right before midnight in Munich, or 5 pm our time, sparkling wine bottles will be opened and everyone will count down the last seconds of the old year. Since the expression “Happy New Year” is not used in Germany, you’ll say “Guten Rutsch” to wish everyone a good slide into 2018. 3 pm. bullfallsbrewery.com.

For a full list of events happening in the Wausau area, pick up a City Pages or view our event listings here!