Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS January 11-14

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. January 11-14
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.
Thursday TAP TAKEOVER featuring a bunch of brews from CENTRAL WATERS including a 2 year vertical of Bourbon Barrel Stout with a chance to win tickets to their 20th Anniversary Party. Take Takeover at 5pm, winner announced at 9pm
Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Kind Country playing bluegrass at 9pm
New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Friday LIVE MUSIC by Lucky Dutch playing roots and rock at 10pm
Saturday DJ BRAD Stone at 10pm
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry
Friday & Saturday LIVE MUSIC with The Pine Travelers playing Americana, rock and funk at 9:30pm
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka