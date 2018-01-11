Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS January 11-14

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. January 11-14

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

Thursday TAP TAKEOVER featuring a bunch of brews from CENTRAL WATERS including a 2 year vertical of Bourbon Barrel Stout with a chance to win tickets to their 20th Anniversary Party. Take Takeover at 5pm, winner announced at 9pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Kind Country playing bluegrass at 9pm

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC by Lucky Dutch playing roots and rock at 10pm

Saturday DJ BRAD Stone at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Friday & Saturday LIVE MUSIC with The Pine Travelers playing Americana, rock and funk at 9:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka