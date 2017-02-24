OSCAR predictions

Will La La Land walk away with a record number of Oscars? Will Denzel Washington win his third, and Meryl Streep her fourth? Will Matt Damon’s feud with host Jimmy Kimmel rear its ugly (and hilarious) head? Those in Oscar pools can expect Zootopia to win Animated Feature, The Jungle Book to win Visual Effects and The Salesman to take Foreign Language, in part because its Iranian director (Asghar Farhadi) will not be there, and it’s a trend to speak out against the government at award shows.

For Best Picture, La La Land tied a record held by All About Eve (1950) and Titanic (1997) with 14 nominations, and most pundits have it winning 8-10 total Oscars, including the big one. It’s a technically impressive, beautiful film. Anything other than a La La victory will be an upset.

Usually Best Director aligns with Best Picture, and that should be the case this year for La La Land director Damien Chazelle.

Predicting Best Actor is tough. Although Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic) and Ryan Gosling (La La Land) were great, this is a two-horse race between Denzel Washington (Fences) and Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea). Washington was superb because he went big as a man struggling to come to terms with his life. In contrast, Affleck went “small” by internalizing much of his character’s grief and numbness. That’s hard to do, and perhaps even harder to recognize and fully appreciate.

Best Supporting Actor is similarly murky. Mahershala Ali won Screen Actors Guild for the critically beloved Moonlight. But this category could yield the surprise of the evening: Jeff Bridges is nominated for Hell or High Water, Lucas Hedges was great as a troubled teen in Manchester By The Sea, and Michael Shannon was superb in Nocturnal Animals. The safe money is on Ali.

For Supporting Actress, all eyes are on Viola Davis (Fences). The three-time nominee’s performance as a woman who puts all her faith into a flawed man is one of the most stirring pieces of acting you’ll ever see.

Best Actress? This is Emma Stone’s to lose. She’s won the major awards leading up to Oscar night. That said, Meryl Streep earned her 20th career nomination for her performance as a lovably terrible opera singer in Florence Foster Jenkins, Ruth Negga excelled as one half of an interracial couple in Loving, and Natalie Portman shined as the former first lady in Jackie.