Outdoor farmers markets open soon

Wausau and Weston markets make their season debut next week

If you love the indoor Wausau Winter Market on Saturdays, you have just TODAY to enjoy it. The winter market closes for the season after April 29, to be replaced by the Saturday outdoor market on River Drive and Weston’s market beginning May 6.

Farmers Markets opening soon

Wausau Farmers Market Wednesdays & Saturdays starting May 6, 7 am–noon or until sold out, 212 River Dr., Wausau. Run by local farmers, bakers, roasters, chefs and bee keepers. On Facebook and FarmersMarketofWausau.com. 715-340-5514

Weston Farmers Market Tuesdays & Saturdays May 6 thru Oct. 28, at corner of Schofield Ave. and Camp Phillips Road (next to Dunkin' Donuts). 8 am–sold out. 715-359-6114

Downtown Public Square Stevens Point. Daily 6 am until sold out (best days Mon., Wed., Sat.). Expected to be busy around Mother’s Day. Monday night market 3–7 pm. On Main Street, Stevens Point. 715-344-4104, Stevenspointfarmersmarket.org

Other markets in Kronenwetter, downtown Wausau, and Mosinee, for example, will open in June. Check City Pages for listings.