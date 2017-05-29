Simply Folk Centennial Shindig June 1

× Expand Horseshoes & Hand Grenades

Kick up your heels and celebrate Wisconsin Public Radio’s 100th anniversary at this event for the entire family. Two Wisconsin-based bluegrass-folk bands perform and will be recorded for broadcast with emcee and Simply Folk host Dan Robinson. Milwaukee’s Dead Horses takes the stage at 7 pm and Stevens Point’s Horseshoes & Hand Grenades perform at 8:30 pm.

"Growing up in Wisconsin, WPR has always been a piece of our lives,” says HHG band leader

Adam Greuel. “In fact, all of us really enjoy listening to various programs, including Simply Folk, which in many ways led us down the path we're on now. To get to celebrate the wonderful work they do is going to be a joy and an honor. It's something we look very forward to.”

If you’ve never heard these bands perform live before, get ready for a night of foot-stomping to upbeat tunes. Great food and beverages will be available for purchase from Urban Street Bistro. 7 pm. $15 adults, children under 12 free with adult. Tickets available here!