Climb aboard: It's time for a SLEIGH RIDE

× Expand Andrzej Fryda Getty Images/iStockphoto 140375621 Glide through forest and field, pulled by horses adorned with jingle bells. Whether on glistening snow in daylight or under a starry sky, this is a quintessential winter experience. Snow isn’t necessary, as many farms offer wagon rides as well, plus warming houses and bonfires. Here’s where you can climb aboard within about an hour’s drive from the Wausau or Stevens Point area.

Starwood Rides

10 miles east of Wausau, R5271 Town Hall Road, Ringle • Hayrides, sleigh rides (weather permitting) and carriage rides throughout the year. Friendly farm animals, fire, picnic area and bathroom facilities. Bring your own food and beverage. Large groups welcome • Reservations required. 715-446-3458, 715-446-2485, starwood-farm.net

Seehafer Acres Sleigh Rides

Northeast of Marshfield, M243 Hwy. 97 • Two Percheron horses pull sleigh holding up to 16 adults. Warming shed available, bring your own food and drink • Call for reservations. 715-384-3928

Wild West Campground & Corral

13 miles east of Stevens Point, 9495 Hwy. 54, Amherst • One-hour sleigh rides through the woods for up to eight people. Warm up with cocoa and the fireplace in the lodge, or dinner after the final ride of the day. Weekends and Christmas vacation • Reservations required. 715-824-5112, on Facebook and wildwestcampground.com

Fort Wilderness Ministries

About 16 miles north of Rhinelander, 6180 Wilderness Trail, McNaughton • A 45-minute sleigh ride through the woods. Stop-over with campfire for additional fee. Warming house with hot chocolate available • By reservation only. Ask for John Brood at 715-277-2587, ext. 1032

Double J Horse-Drawn Rides

About 15 miles west of Marshfield, 6984 Pelsdorf Ave., Loyal • Daily sleigh rides, warming shed, sleigh bells and bonfire. Sleigh and wagon box are wheelchair accessible. By reservation only. 715-429-0762

Willow Springs Garden

3.6 miles north of Fleet Farm on CTH K, west to 5480 Hillcrest Dr. • Sleighs hold 14 people but all groups accommodated. 90-minute ride includes campfire with hot chocolate and cider. Call for reservations. See website or Facebook page for pricing. Special open days of sleigh rides Sun. Jan. 15 and Sat. Feb. 18 . 715-675-1171, willowspringsgarden.net

Brandt Sleigh Rides

8 miles northeast of Antigo, N4643 CTH S, Bryant • Sleigh rides daily (weather permitting), or wagon rides. Percheron horses, wooded 2-hour route through maple grove. Bring your own food; optional bonfire for cookout. Can accommodate groups of any size • Reservations required. 715-627-7462, 715-610-7462, brandtrides.com, Facebook at Brandt’s SleighWagon Rides

Palmquists, The Farm

20 miles west of Tomahawk off Hwy. 8, N5136 River Road, Brantwood • A 30-45-minute horse-drawn sleigh ride through this 800-acre ranch. Sleigh accommodates 15–20 people. After the ride, visit warming lodge for apple cider and hot chocolate. Sledding hill and skating pond available with sleigh ride, weather permitting. Meals and overnight accommodations also available. Reservations required. 800-519-2558, 715-564-2558, on Facebook at Palmquist Farm, palmquistfarm.com