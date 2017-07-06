HIGHLIGHT: The Northwoods Encore

The Northwoods Encore

Thursday 7/6, Stiehm Stadium, DC Everest Jr. High, Schofield

Dramatic drums. Anthem blasting horns. Dancers and other performers. And they’re all dressed in spectacular, eye-popping costumes. Everyone’s hearts beat harder at a drum and bugle show, and this one pulls in the best from around the state and nation. The Drum Corps International Tour visits Wausau again, headlined by the world champion Bluecoats from Canton, Ohio. This is a must-see for fans of spectacle and music, and a terrific show for families that’ll keep even the youngest audiences enthralled. Show at 7 pm. Tickets available at the gate, $15–$35. Other details at dci.org.

