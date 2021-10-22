This week's event highlights, Oct. 22-27

Genevieve Heyward

FRIDAY 10/22 | ELBOW ROOM, STEVENS POINT

With smooth and smoky voice, this Door County artist has a warm and honest sound that’s both contemporary and rooted in tradition. Skilled at guitar and piano, Heyward also writes the songs she sings, ranging from pop to Americana. She’s opened for Grammy winners and has shared the stage with national touring acts and performers who have written songs for some of the biggest names in music. According to AmericanaUK, “She shines with lilting vocals, sharply clever lyrics, and a distinctly country hued musicality that should be able to win over both traditional and more modern fans of the genre alike.” 8 pm. 715-344-9840.

Gin Mill Hollow

SATURDAY 10/23 | INTERMISSION, WAUSAU

From Madison, this semi-acoustic rock group plays a high-energy brand of original Americana and roots music. Incorporating elements of bluegrass and folk, Gin Mill Hollow draws from a variety of influences including The Wood Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, Tom Petty, Bob Dylan, and more. Their string-band approach is augmented by the use of Porchboard kick-drum emulators giving the trio’s sound an extra foot-stomping rhythm. 9 pm. 715-849-9377.

Pocket Kings

SATURDAY 10/23 | MOSINEE BREWING COMPANY, MOSINEE

Put on your boogie shoes for a groove-inspired funk frenzy with this four-piece band. Pocket kings brings an incredibly tight musical performance full of exciting, jazzy and danceable songs. Formed from elite musicians, they groups has played all over the Fox Valley, including popular local festivals such as Waterfest and Oshkosh Main Street Music Festival. You’ll enjoy their R&B, soul, and funk originals along with covers by artists such as Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder, The Isley Brothers, and more. 7 pm. 715-693-2739.

Thriller

SATURDAY 10/23 | GRAND THEATER, WAUSAU

This annual dance spooktacular is a Wausau Halloween time favorite that the whole family will enjoy. Presented by Wausau Dance Theatre, follow your favorite Halloween characters—mummies, zombies, and more—through creepy, crawly adventures. It’s a heart-pounding, hip-hopping, spine tingling production full of exciting choreography and energetic performers. Shows at 1:30 pm and 7:30 pm. $15 child, $20 adult. Tickets at grandtheater.org.

Wausau Ghost Tours

FRIDAYS AND SATURDAYS 10/22-10/30 | WAUSAU ELKS LODGE

Wausau is home to many allegedly haunted places including the Grand Theater, the Downtown Mission Church, the Marathon County Historical Museum and more. Discover the history of these locations and more during the Wausau Paranormal Research Society’s annual ghost tours. On Fridays, you’ll learn about real local history and its colorful characters, such as an early 20th century maid, the 19th century feuding dentists, Eddie the janitor, the woman in white, and so much more. Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, it’s fascinating. Friday guided walking tours at 6 pm, 7 pm and 8 pm. $10.

New this year, on Saturdays at costumed tours. Participants will experience the haunted history from actors dressed as historical characters at each location. 6-8 pm with tours leaving every 20 minutes. Dress for the outdoors as both tours happen outdoors rain or shine. Tickets only available at the time of the tours at the Elks Lodge’s lower bar. $10, free 7 and under. Details at wprs.net.