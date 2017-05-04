TV Highlights May 4-10

Live PD

Fridays & Saturdays | A&E

New series: Well it’s new-ish. A&E has aired Live PD (Cops meets Facebook Live in hell) since October 2016, much to the delight of slackjawed homebodies. The “action” unfolds as a real-time ride-along, with ex-cops providing stilted commentary from a studio desk like a low-rent SportsCenter. “Action” is in quotes because Live PD captures a whole lotta nothin’ for hours on end—except for that one time when they scored footage of a guy who’d just been killed over a drug deal. Now, I’m not saying that viewers of Live PD are immoral dirtbags for watching shakedowns of drunk college coeds. It’s implied.

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Sunday 7 pm | MTV

TV critics are considered lesser lifeforms than film critics. Likewise, movie awards shows are more highly-vaunted than TV-awards shows, even though TV programing is destroying film in terms of quality, quantity and viewership. Which is why MTV has finally tacked TV onto its Movie Awards, with small-screeners mixing it up with theatrical releases in categories such as Best Villain, Best Hero, Best Kiss, Best Fight Against the System and Best American Story. This has TV sitcoms like Blackish and Fresh Off the Boat going up against heavy film dramas like Moonlight. Confused voters will probably vote Transparent, just because Jeffrey Tambor as the trans matriarch/patriarch is a safe bet.

Nobodies

Wednesdays 9 pm | TV Land

New series: Oh, TV Land. What does it want to be? The Jim Gaffigan Show seemed like a perfect beacon, but Gaffigan canceled himself, leaving a hodgepodge of sitcom reruns and edgy-adjacent originals (Younger, Teachers). And then there’s Nobodies, the behind-the-scenes Hollywood-biz comedy. Comics Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras play versions of themselves, toiling as writers for a kids’ cartoon while pitching a script for a big-budget comedy for Melissa McCarthy, who appears frequently and hilariously.

Lopez

Wednesdays 9:30 pm | TV Land

× Expand George Lopez and friends are still very funny

New season: Now in Season 2, Lopez continues to be the funniest of all the many George Lopez-related TV comedies, but not necessarily because of Lopez himself. Lopez is about the daily life and career speedbumps of a veteran stand-up comedian, and more so than its predecessors, Lopez makes great use of its supporting characters. George’s driver Manolo (Anthony “Citric” Campos), as well as friend/squatter Maronzio Vance, juice every scene they’re in. But it’s indefatigable 20-something manager Olly (Hayley Huntley) who’s the real star, a caffeinated firehose of positive-ish support and fashion sense. She deserves an Olly spin-off… to a different network.

Bill Frost writes about television for Salt Lake City Weekly