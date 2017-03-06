TV Highlights: Polka!

Polka!

This new documentary on Wisconsin Public Television celebrates family, community and life with polka. It’s the law: polka was designated our State Dance in 1993. Hosted by Mollie Busta, Polka! goes deep into the state’s polka culture. Travelling to festivals and celebrations where the rich tradition continues to grow, Busta uncovers how this lively dance arrived in Wisconsin, and why revelers young and old still love it. You’ll visit Pulaski Polka Days, the Event in Bevent, a polka wedding reception in Burlington, a polka mass in Oconomowoc and other events across the state. Musicians and bands, including Steve Meisner, The Polka Family Band, and The Goodtime Dutchmen, share stories of how polka kindled marriages, of grandmas teaching the steps to the grandchildren, and families passing the love and lore to the next generation. “I’ve been very fortunate to travel literally all over the world playing polka music: the Caribbean, Europe, even Japan and all over the United States,” Busta says. “But there is something special about Wisconsin.”