TV: What to WATCH April 6-10

Idiotsitter

Thursday 9 pm | Comedy Central

Season premiere: If you somehow made it through the 2016 flick Office Christmas Party, you know that Jillian Bell’s bipolar she-pimp character was the funniest part of the movie. Earlier in 2016, Bell and Charlotte Newhouse created the debut season of Idiotsitter, a hilarious, buddy series that looked to be another Comedy Central one-and-done. But! Idiotsitter is back for a second season, with “babysitter” Billie (Newhouse) and heiress “idiot” Gene (Bell) now off to college. Watch Idiotsitter Season 1 now on demand and report back.

The Son

Saturday 8 pm | AMC

Series debut: Based on Philipp Meyer’s novel, this chronicles the rise of Texas oil tycoon Eli McCullough (Pierce Brosnan) by focusing on two time periods, 1849 and 1915. In the earlier timeline, you get Young Eli being kidnapped and held captive by Comanches; in the latter, Brosnan is in full Texan mode being a hardline bastard in business and a plain ol’ bastard to his children, who each have their own drama. There’s also an uneasy tension with a Spanish family who occupy the land between McCullough’s and Mexico… and, as you may gather, the uneasy tension of cramming a 576-page western epic into 10 episodes.

The Gorburger Show

Sunday 11 pm | Comedy Central

Series debut: Great news for those sick of late-night talk shows hosted by white dudes: This one is hosted by a blue alien — puppeteered and voiced by white dude T.J. Miller, but still. Gorgburber, which sprang from an online series, borrows from tweaked talkers like The Eric Andre Show, but never fully commits to the bit. It doesn’t help that Miller’s frequently upstaged by his guests—which could be by design, but I’ve already overanalyzed a show that costs maybe $150 to produce.

Better Call Saul

Monday 9 pm | AMC

Season premiere: Yeah, yeah, I know what you’re thinking: “But I can’t watch Season 3 yet, because Season 2 just came out on Netflix two weeks ago! I only watch shows when they’re on Netflix, so can you puh-leez refrain from dropping any spoilers for, like, a year?” Anyway… Season 3 of this Breaking Bad prequel picks up immediately where the last left off, with Chuck (Michael McKean) plotting to take down brother Jimmy-Saul (Bob Odenkirk) with a secretly-taped confession. As for the much-geeked-about introduction of villain Gus (Giancarlo Esposito), BCS is in no hurry to get there, just like you and Netflix.

Bill Frost writes about television for Salt Lake City Weekly.