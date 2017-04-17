Find your WEEKDAY BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS April 17-20

Check out these Wausau area happy hours, food deals, live entertainment and more, Mon.-Thurs. April 17-20
Chatterbox
102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059
Monday: Double points all day!
Tuesday $2.50 CHEESEBURGER 4-9pm
Wednesday Greek Invasion! Gyros & more!!
Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!
Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm • $2 shots, $2 craft beers!
Monday $6.95 gyros and fries with homemade tzatziki sauce. 11am-8pm
Tuesday $6.95 taco specials! Taco melt, chicken quesadilla, burritos, taco salad! 11am-8pm
Wednesday $6.95 hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $10 two-topping pizza & 10 wings! 4-8pm
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers! 4-8pm
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Monday & Tuesday 50 cent traditional wings
Wednesday 60 cent boneless wings
Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
2% Tuesdays: 2% of total sales donated to Neighbors’ Place of Wausau. Dine & drink with us and contribute to a good cause!
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Lazylightning420 starting at 9pm
Bunkers
1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663
Monday $10 Burger and Pint of beer!
Wednesday $2 Old Fashioneds and fish fry features
Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and KIDS EAT FREE!
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Monday all day: Hot Beef Sandwich $4.29
Tuesday all day: $2.99 Yum Yum hamburger special 5-9pm
Wednesday: FISH FRY through lent
Thursday: FREE dessert with your plate lunch! • Chicken wings w/fries 5-9pm
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Tuesday Open mic 9:00ish
Crab Leg Wednesday starting at 4pm
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
City Grill
203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900
Happy Hour Specials! Mon-Fri. 4-7pm, $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine
Martini Monday $5 Signature Martinis • Grillhouse steak burger & choice of draft beer $18
Tuesday 2 for 1 Original House Margaritas • TAPAS Tuesday! Small plates in sharable portions. Tapas and Wine for two $25.
Wednesday Chef Created STEAK Feature
Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.