Find your WEEKDAY BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS April 2-5

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Mon.-Thurs. April 2-5

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Monday$6.95 GYROS and fries with homemade tzatziki sauce. 11am-8pm • $4 Moscow or Irish Mules

$2 Domestic Beer during MILWAUKEE BREWER games all season long!

Tuesday $6.95 TACO SPECIALS! Taco melt, chicken quesadilla, burritos, taco salad! 11am-8pm • Cappy Tuesday $4 Tall Captain Morgan Mixers with Cappy Hour from 5-7pm with $3 Tall Captain Morgan Mixers

Wednesday $10 bottle of wine with purchase of $10 two-topping pizza & wings!

Thursday $6.95 MEATLOAF with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 CHEESEBURGERS! 4-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

HAPPY HOUR MON.-THURS.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

MYSTERY BEER MONDAY: Random beer tapped at 5pm and first person to guess the beer wins a prize!

2% TUESDAYS: 2% of total sales donated to Neighbors’ Place of Wausau. Dine & drink with us and contribute to a good cause!

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).

Monday OPEN for dinner April 2 for those going ot TAO: Drum Heart at the Grand. Call for reservations at 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Tuesday Open mic 9:00ish