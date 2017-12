Find your WEEKDAY BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS December 26-28

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Tues.-Thurs. December 26-28

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

2% Tuesdays: 2% of total sales donated to Neighbors’ Place of Wausau. Dine & drink with us and contribute to a good cause!

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Tuesday $6.95 taco specials! Taco melt, chicken quesadilla, burritos, taco salad! 11am-8pm • Cappy Tuesday $4 Tall Captain Morgan Mixers with Cappy Hour from 5-7pm with $3 Tall Captain Morgan Mixers

Wednesday $10 bottle of wine with purchase of $10 two-topping pizza & wings!

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers! 4-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Tuesday Open mic 9:00ish

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Galynne & MarkOnDrums playing groovy folk at 8pm

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Tuesday 50 cent traditional wings

Wednesday 60 cent boneless wings

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA