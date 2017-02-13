Find your WEEKDAY BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS Feb. 13-16

Check out these Wausau area happy hours, food deals, live entertainment and more, Mon.-Thurs. Feb. 13-16

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Come see our exciting NEW menu created by our new Executive Chef Mateus Lamar & his culinary team! Serving Mon.-Sat. 11am-9pm, Sunday brunch 9am-3pm.

Monday $10 Burger and Pint of beer!

Tuesday VALENTINE'S DAY features, call for reservations!

Wednesday $2 Old Fashioneds and fish fry features

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and KIDS EAT FREE!

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Tuesday Open mic 9:00ish

Crab Leg Wednesday starting at 4pm

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Circle of Heat: Allman Brothers Tribute starting at 10pm

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

Monday $6.95 gyros and fries with homemade tzatziki sauce. 11am-8pm

Tuesday $6.95 taco specials! Taco melt, chicken quesadilla, burritos, taco salad! 11am-8pm

Wednesday $6.95 hot beef sandwich with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $10 two-topping pizza & 10 wings! 4-8pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers! 4-8pm

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon-Thurs: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

2% Tuesdays: 2% of total sales donated to Neighbors’ Place of Wausau. Dine & drink with us and contribute to a good cause! • Special VALENTINE'S DAY menu, call for reservations!

The Bar

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Monday & Tuesday 50 cent traditional wings

Wednesday 60 cent boneless wings

Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA

Hiawatha Lounge

713 Grant St., Wausau 715-848-5166

Tuesday: SLOPPY JOES! for lunch 11am-5pm • Tenderloin Sliders all day 11am-10pm • Special VALENTINE'S DAY dinner menu, call for reservations!

Wednesday: WINE NIGHT $10 bottles of wine & house-smoked wings after 5pm • “Fresh Ham” dinner: Roasted Pork w/ mashed potatoes & gravy, guest side choice, soup or salad.

Thursday feature: THAI ONE! Choose from chicken, beef, shrimp or all 3 proteins in authentic Pad Thai. Have it mild or as hot as you can handle. Gluten free. Served with homemade pork egg roll. $14–$21. Dinner only, 5-10pm

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Monday: Double points all day!

Tuesday $2.50 CHEESEBURGER 4-9pm

Wednesday Greek Invasion! Gyros & more!!

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with KT Country from 7-10pm!

NOW SERVING Homemade Tom & Jerrys, Hot Buttered Rum, and Peppermint Patties!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink

City Grill

203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900

Happy Hour Specials! Mon.-Fri. 4-7pm, $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine

Martini Monday $5 Signature Martinis

Tuesday 2 for 1 Original House Margaritas • VALENTINE'S DAY dinner menu, call for reservations!

Wednesday Chef Created STEAK Feature

Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Enjoy the holiday season with us! NOW SERVING Hot drinks!

Monday all day: Hot Beef Sandwich $4.29

Tuesday all day: Chicken Wings w/fries $7.39

Wednesday $2.99 Yum Yum hamburger special 5-9pm

Thursday: FREE dessert with your plate lunch! • $7.99 tenderloin sandwich w/fries 5-9pm