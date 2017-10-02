Find your WEEKDAY BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS October 2-5

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Mon.-Thurs. October 2-5

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thomas Street is open to Treu's coming from the West!

Monday all day: Hot Beef Sandwich $4.29

Tuesday: Chicken Wings 5-9pm

Wednesday: Burger Special 5-9pm

Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Tuesday Open mic 9:00ish

Crab Leg Wednesday starting at 4pm

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

NEW fall insert menu! Check out new options such as the Hearty Grain Fall Salad and Philly Cheesesteak with a side of hearty grains!

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Monday & Tuesday 50 cent traditional wings

Tuesday America’s Pub Quiz!

Wednesday 60 cent boneless wings

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

2% Tuesdays: 2% of total sales donated to Neighbors’ Place of Wausau. Dine & drink with us and contribute to a good cause!

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Monday $6.95 gyros and fries with homemade tzatziki sauce. 11am-8pm • $4 Moscow or Irish Mules

Tuesday $6.95 taco specials! Taco melt, chicken quesadilla, burritos, taco salad! 11am-8pm • Cappy Tuesday $4 Tall Captain Morgan Mixers with Cappy Hour from 5-7pm with $3 Tall Captain Morgan Mixers

Wednesday $10 bottle of wine with purchase of $10 two-topping pizza & wings!

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers! 4-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

5305 N. 32nd Ave., Wausau 715-675-7070

Soup & Salad Bar Every Evening

Tuesday $10 unlimited topping 12” Homemade Pizza • BINGO 6-8pm

Wednesday: 2 for $30 Specials with a choice of appetizer, 2 entrees, soup & salad bar. Early Bird: 2-piece fish, side, soup & salad bar $6.99

Thursday $7 All-You-Can-Eat WINGS