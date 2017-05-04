Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS May 4-7

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. May 4-7
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm • $1.50 small rail mixers, $2.50 small call mixers, $3 tall rail mixers and $4 tall call mixers.
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm
Friday LIVE MUSIC with Scott Kirby & Phyl Wickham playing variety at 8:30pm
Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Dave Steffen Band playing classic rock and blues at 8:30pm
Bunkers
1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663
Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!
Friday Fish Fry!
Saturday 5/6 Derby Party 3-6pm. Prizes for best dressed!
Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Friday LIVE MUSIC with D. Bess playing reggae, ska and blues at 10pm
Saturday LIVE MUSIC with The Lucky Dutch playing roots and rock starting at 10pm
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
Chatterbox
102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059
Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!
Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!
Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA
Friday fish fry
Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar
Sunday 50 cent traditional wings
City Grill
203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900
Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.
Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm • Underground DJ 8pm
Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm
Friday Fish Fry all day
Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
May The 4th Lightspeed Tapping and Toppling Goliath Flight Night. Featuring Star Wars themed shenanigans. 5pm-midnight.