Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS May 4-7

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. May 4-7

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm • $1.50 small rail mixers, $2.50 small call mixers, $3 tall rail mixers and $4 tall call mixers.

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Scott Kirby & Phyl Wickham playing variety at 8:30pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Dave Steffen Band playing classic rock and blues at 8:30pm

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!

Friday Fish Fry!

Saturday 5/6 Derby Party 3-6pm. Prizes for best dressed!

Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with D. Bess playing reggae, ska and blues at 10pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with The Lucky Dutch playing roots and rock starting at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink

The Bar

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

City Grill

203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900

Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.

Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm • Underground DJ 8pm

Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm

Friday Fish Fry all day

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

May The 4th Lightspeed Tapping and Toppling Goliath Flight Night. Featuring Star Wars themed shenanigans. 5pm-midnight.