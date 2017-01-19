Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS Jan. 19-22

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. Jan. 19-22

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Exciting menu created by our new Executive Chef Mateus Lamar & his culinary team!

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!

Friday Fish Fry!

Saturday Date Night! 4 course meal with a bottle of wine $50/couple

Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday • Watch the Packers game at 2:05pm on our 140” jumbo screen

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday 1/20 LIVE MUSIC with Alex Wilson Blues Band playing at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm

Fri. 1/20 LIVE MUSIC with Too Deep: Alex and Pete of Dig Deep playing acoustic bluegrass and folk at 8:30pm

Sat. 1/21 LIVE MUSIC with Trigger Trippers playing country and classic rock at 8:30pm

Game day specials: • Tailgate-style food • Sunday’s Packer game at 2:05pm. $2 domestic beer and shots • $3 craft beer • $4 tall rail mixers • Touchdown Shots! and chance to drink free after half-time

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon-Thurs: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

Thursday 1/19 LIVE MUSIC with Mike Munson playing at 8:30pm • Badger State and Boulder Beer Double Book Beer Bonanza at 5pm

Hiawatha Lounge

713 Grant St., Wausau 715-848-5166

Thursday feature: THAI ONE! Choose from chicken, beef, shrimp or all 3 proteins in authentic Pad Thai. Have it mild or as hot as you can handle. Gluten free. Served with homemade pork egg roll. $14–$21. Dinner only, 5-10pm

Friday: Awesome fish menu of perch, walleye, shrimp & more. PLUS extended menu including Ribeye, Chicago hot dogs & more

Saturday: CHILI DAY! Chili Cheeseburgers, Chili Cheesedogs, Homemade Chili • Serving All Day: Lunch 11am-5pm, Dinner 5-10pm

Sunday: Our Famous Brunch with Chef Features • Packer Party! Game starts at 2:05pm. $2 Domestic Pints & Rail Mixers.!

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Enjoy the holiday season with us! NOW SERVING Hot drinks!

Thursday: FREE dessert with your plate lunch! • $7.99 tenderloin sandwich w/fries 5-9pm Friday Fish Fry 11am-9pm

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported

Sunday: Watch the Packers game with us, win prizes! Game starts at 2:05pm

City Grill

203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900

Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.

Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm

Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine • LIVE MUSIC Sat. 1/21 with Bourbon House at 8pm

Sunday BRUNCH! 9am-4pm

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

Sunday Go Pack Go! Miller Lite Specials, game at 2:05pm

NOW SERVING Homemade Tom & Jerrys, Hot Buttered Rum, and Peppermint Patties!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink