Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS Dec. 29-Jan. 1

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food, live entertainment and NEW YEAR specials, Thurs.-Sun. Dec. 29-Jan. 1

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

OPEN New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – regular hours!

NEW YEAR’S EVE: Main Course: Champagne Poached Pear & Goat Cheese Salad, AHI Poke Martini w/ house-made Wasabi Ice Cream, Duo of Beef (hangar steak & braised short ribs), Fresh Maine Scallops and Truffle Stuffed Ravioli. Dessert: Chocolate Cremedux, Strawberry Cheesecake. Service starts @ 4pm, reservations suggested!

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Enjoy the holiday season with us! NOW SERVING Hot drinks!

Thursday: FREE dessert with your plate lunch! • $7.99 tenderloin sandwich w/fries 5-9pm Friday Fish Fry 11am-9pm

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported

Sunday: Watch the Jan. 1 Packers game with us, win prizes! Game starts 7:30 pm.

OPEN New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – regular hours!

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Exciting menu created by our new Executive Chef Mateus Lamar & his culinary team!

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!

Friday Fish Fry!

Saturday Date Night! 4 course meal with a bottle of wine $50/couple

OPEN New Year’s Eve from 11am-close • New Year’s Day from 9am-9pm!

Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm

City Grill

203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900

Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.

Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm

OPEN New Year’s Eve, serving 4-10pm, Bar open till 2am! • LIVE MUSIC with OPEN TAB playing acoustic originals and covers at 8pm.

Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine

New Year’s Day regular hours!

Sunday BRUNCH! 9am-4pm

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm

FRIDAY Fish Fry!! • LIVE MUSIC with Bob Allen playing acoustic songs at 8:30pm

Saturday: New Year’s Eve LIVE MUSIC with Pine Travelers playing country, folk, blue grass and rock at 9pm

Sunday’s Packer game at 7:30 pm! Game day specials: Tailgate-style food • $2 domestic beer and shots • $3 craft beer • $4 tall rail mixers • Touchdown Shots! and chance to drink free after half-time

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

Sunday Go Pack Go! Miller Lite Specials, game at 7:30 pm.

NOW SERVING Homemade Tom & Jerrys, Hot Buttered Rum, and Peppermint Patties!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink

OPEN New Year’s Eve from 7am-close • New Year’s Day from 10am-close

Hiawatha Lounge

713 Grant St., Wausau 715-848-5166

Thursday feature: THAI ONE! Choose from chicken, beef, shrimp or all 3 proteins in authentic Pad Thai. Have it mild or as hot as you can handle. Gluten free. Served with homemade pork egg roll. $14–$21. Dinner only, 5-10pm

Friday: Awesome fish menu of perch, walleye, shrimp & more. PLUS extended menu including Ribeye, Chicago hot dogs & more

Hiawatha NEW YEAR'S EVE! Choose from: Hiawatha prime rib, Surf & Turf, and chicken marsala! • OPEN TAB playing acoustic originals and covers starting at 10:15pm

OPEN New Year’s Day for brunch and a 1/2 pound burger bar! • Packer party: Complimentary brats or nacho bar at half, game starts 7:30 pm.

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday: Feed the Dog CD Release featuring Linus & The Lute, progressive folk and rock. 10pm.

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

OPEN New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day – regular hours!

New Year’s Eve BASH with live music by Unity, roots, rock, reggae and funk at 10pm • New Year’s Eve Dinner! Your choice of: lobster dinner, prime rib dinner, or Surf & Turf with lobster and prime rib!