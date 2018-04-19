Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS April 19-22

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. April 19-22

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

HAPPY HOUR MON.-THURS.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

$2 Domestic Beer during MILWAUKEE BREWER games all season long!

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Rising Phoenix playing 70’s and 80’s rock hits starting at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thurs.-Fri. Downtown Wausau Dining Week! $10 3-course lunch menu or $25 3-course dinner menu!

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Tony Williams playing variety at 9:30pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Ginstrings playing bluegrass at 10pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Armchair Boogie playing bluegrass at 10pm

You’ll love our SUNDAY BRUNCH Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm