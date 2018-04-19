Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS April 19-22

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. April 19-22
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
HAPPY HOUR MON.-THURS.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm
Come check out our extensive CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.
New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
$2 Domestic Beer during MILWAUKEE BREWER games all season long!
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Rising Phoenix playing 70’s and 80’s rock hits starting at 8:30pm
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Thurs.-Fri. Downtown Wausau Dining Week! $10 3-course lunch menu or $25 3-course dinner menu!
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Tony Williams playing variety at 9:30pm
Friday LIVE MUSIC with Ginstrings playing bluegrass at 10pm
Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Armchair Boogie playing bluegrass at 10pm
You’ll love our SUNDAY BRUNCH Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm