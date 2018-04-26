Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS April 26-29

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. April 26-29
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
$2 Domestic Beer during MILWAUKEE BREWER games all season long
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Brad Emanuel playing variety at 8:30pm
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with The Bad Downs playing classic rock and Americana at 8:30pm
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
HAPPY HOUR MON.-THURS.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm
Come check out our extensive CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.
Thursday Surly 16 Line TAP TAKEOVER and 4 year Anniversary at 5pm
New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3pm, bar closes at 4pm
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Brian Wallen Duo playing modern roots at 9:30pm
Friday LIVE MUSIC from Unity playing reggae, roots, rock and funk at 10pm
Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Kris Lager Band playing reggae, funk and hiphop starting at 10pm
You’ll love our SUNDAY BRUNCH Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm