Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS April 5-8

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. April 5-8

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Brian McLaughlin playing acoustic variety at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

HAPPY HOUR MON.-THURS.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

THURSDAY Founders KBS Tapping at 5pm

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Jazz Orgy playing jazz at 8pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Circle of Heat playing rock at 10pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Burnt Toast & Jam playing bluegrass and folk at 10pm

You’ll love our SUNDAY BRUNCH Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm