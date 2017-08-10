Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS August 10-13

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. August 10-13

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

The Bar

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!

Friday Fish Fry!

Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Thursday Door County Brewing Co. TAP TAKEOVER starting at 5pm

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Brian West from 6:30-10pm!

Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Allen Brothers Band playing variety around 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

STILL OPEN! Get to Treu’s from Bopf Street

Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

Friday Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported