Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS August 17-20

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. August 17-20
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA
Friday fish fry 11am-10pm
Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar
Sunday 50 cent traditional wings
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Thursday SURLY BEER specialty Tapping
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Them Coulee Boys playing Americana, bluegrass and folk at 10pm
Friday LIVE MUSIC with NATTY NATION playing hard roots, rock and reggae at 10pm
Saturday LIVE MUSIC with One Strong Army playing Jam punk at 10pm
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka
Bunkers
1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663
Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!
Friday Fish Fry!
Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday
Chatterbox
102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059
Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!
Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!
Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Thomas Street is open to Treu's from 17th Avenue!
Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm • FREE POOL
Friday Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!
Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported