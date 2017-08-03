Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS August 3-6

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. August 3-6

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

Thursday Celebrate National IPA Day! Special tappings starting at 6pm with Surly Hop Shifter #9!

City Grill

203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900

New Menu! NOW OPEN FOR LUNCH Mon.-Sat. 11am-4pm

Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.

Friday Fish Fry Fresh Alaskan Cod, prepared battered or Broiled. $8.95 for a two piece. Add a hand muddled Old Fashioned only $4 during happy hour! • LIVE MUSIC with OPEN TAB playing acoustic variety at 8pm

Saturday: PRIME RIB Queen or King Cut, Slow Roasted Prime Rib with choice of side. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Chad Brecke from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday Stop by during Makers Market for a signature drink from 4-8pm

Friday Live music with The Third Wheels playing variety at 10pm

Saturday listen to Sharkbait playing dance hits starting at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

The Bar

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1, 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thomas Street is open to Treu's from 17th Avenue!

Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

Friday Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Thursday 1/2 priced appetizers and kids eat free!

Friday Fish Fry!

Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday