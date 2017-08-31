Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS August 31-September 3

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. August 31-September 3

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with DAM Country playing country from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings

LIVE MUSIC with Broken Arrow Band playing Country, rock at 8pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

THURSDAY LIVE MUSIC with Indigibliss playing an acoustic patio show and Surly Beer of The Month Specialty Tapping at 6pm

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thomas Street is open to Treu's coming from the West!

Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm • FREE POOL

Friday: Fish Fry all day with Haddock, perch, walleye, bluegrill and jumbo stuffed shrimp!

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $15 domestic, $20 imported

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!

Friday Fish Fry!

Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Closed Saturday for Labor Day

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2-topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings