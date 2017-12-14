Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS December 14-17

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. December 14-17

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday Surly Christmas Beer Sampling at 8pm • LIVE MUSIC from Ginstrings playing bluegrass starting at 10pm

Friday After the Altenberg Christmas show, come to Malarkeys for the after party with Local Heroes and a special guest starting at 9pm

Saturday Dance Party with Sharkbait starting at 11pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

THURSDAY Bourbon French Toast Bacon Maple Bock Pin Tapping! Try beer that you won’t be trying elsewhere anytime soon! Lineup includes: Pin of Bourbon French Toast Bacon Maple Bock, 22nd Anniversary Grand Cru, Nitro IPA and Nitro Luna

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm • UGLY SWEATER PARTY! Wear an ugly sweater and get entered to win a trip for 2 to Boston!

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Peter Phippin & Victoria Shoemaker playing acoustic variety starting at 8:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka