Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS December 28-31

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. December 28-31
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with The Naturals at 9pm
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Galynne & Markondrums playing soulful folk at 8pm
Friday LIVE MUSIC with Feed the Dog playing variety at 10pm
New Year's Eve LIVE MUSIC with Unity playing rock, reggae and funk at 10:30pm
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA
Friday fish fry 11am-10pm
Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar
New Year's Eve party with Bourbon House and Bobby Blues Tortured Soul from 9pm-1am with $4 Bacardi Bombs, champagne and party favors!
Sunday 50 cent traditional wings
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
THURSDAY O'so Sour Flight Night featuring Miracle Berries 5-11pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.