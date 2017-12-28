Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS December 28-31

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. December 28-31

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with The Naturals at 9pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Galynne & Markondrums playing soulful folk at 8pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Feed the Dog playing variety at 10pm

New Year's Eve LIVE MUSIC with Unity playing rock, reggae and funk at 10:30pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14-inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

New Year's Eve party with Bourbon House and Bobby Blues Tortured Soul from 9pm-1am with $4 Bacardi Bombs, champagne and party favors!

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

THURSDAY O'so Sour Flight Night featuring Miracle Berries 5-11pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.