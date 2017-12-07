Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS December 7-10

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. December 7-10

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

THURSDAY Founders 10 Line Tap Takeover, featuring Canadian Breakfast Stout, an 11.7% imperial stout with coffee and chocolate that’s aged in maple syrup bourbon barrels.

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • Rock N Roll Toy Drive benefitting Toys for Tots starting at 6pm featuring 9 bands on 2 stages! $5 admission or a new and unwrapped toy!

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC from Red Ben & the Missing Miles playing bluegrass at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Charles Walker Band playing neo funk at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA • Annual BALLOON BASH for Cerebral Palsy. Purchase balloons and pop them to reveal prize!

Friday fish fry 11am-10pm

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings