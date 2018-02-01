Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS February 1-4

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. February 1-4

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Porky’s Groove Machine playing funk at 10pm

Sunday LIVE MUSIC with Unity playing roots, rock and reggae at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

Thursday TAP TAKEOVER with Bell’s featuring Hopslam. Try samples of Two Hearted IPA, Oatsmobile American Pale Ale, Lager of the Lakes, Amber, Larry’s Latest Sour & Hopslam from 5-10pm

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Scott Kirby playing indie, folk and rock at 8:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with The Naturals playing variety at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka