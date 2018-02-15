Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS February 15-18

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. February 15-18

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

THURSDAY Dogfish Head Tap Takeover featuring 120 Minute IPA, Oak-Aged Vanilla World Wide Stout, Liquid Truth Serum, Siracusa Nera and 60 Minute IPA starting at 5pm

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Irene Keenan Jr. playing rock and Americana at 8:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Alex Rossi playing R&B and funk at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with The Lucky Dutch playing roots and rock at 10pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Allen Brothers Band playing pop, rock, reggae and funk at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm