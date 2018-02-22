Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS February 22-25

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. February 22-25

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

Thursday Nueske's and Brewskis at 5pm. Chef Joe and crew have put together a Nueske's meat board to accompany delicious brews from the Brewery of the Month, Tyranena.

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Michael Saint playing classic rock and variety at 8:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Seven Ravens playing classic rock and variety at 8:30 pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with The Local Heroes with special guests Kenny Leiser (of Lucas Cates and Wheelhouse), Sam Staples (Grizzly Sons) and Charlie Strong (Whitehouse Players) starting 11 pm.

Serving lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. 11 am to 9ish pm. Check out our menu here!

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm