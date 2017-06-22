Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS June 22-25

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. June 22-25
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Friday LIVE MUSIC with Local Heroes plus Sam Staples at 10pm
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Adam Greuel of Horseshoe and Hand Grenades and Chris Castino of Big Wu at 8:30pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
City Grill
203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900
Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.
Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm • LIVE MUSIC with Open Tab playing acoustic variety at 8pm
Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine
Bunkers
1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663
Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!
Friday Fish Fry!
Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday
Chatterbox
102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with KT Country from 7-10pm!
Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!
Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Thomas Street is open to Treu's from 17th Avenue!
Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9 • FREE POOL
Friday Fish Fry all day
Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 9pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA
Friday fish fry 11am-10pm • LIVE MUSIC on the patio with Manson Acoustic starting at 6pm
Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar
Sunday 50 cent traditional wings
Richard's
5305 N. 32nd Ave., Wausau 715-675-7070
Soup and Salad Bar Every Evening!
Thursday All-You-Can-Eat Chicken Wings $6 from 3-5pm
Friday 2-Piece Fish Fry and choice of side and soup/salad bar $6.99 from 4-5pm
Sunday Liver & Onions, Soup and Salad bar $6.99 from 4:30-5:30pm • Sunday BRUNCH Buffet from 10:30am-1:30pm