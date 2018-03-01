Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS March 1-4

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. March 1-4

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

Thursday ABYSS Vertical Flight Night with brewery of the month DESCHUTES. Try a flight featuring Abyss varieties ’14, ’16, ’17 and Brandy Barrel ‘16 starting at 5pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Adam and Russ of Horseshoes and Hand Grenades playing bluegrass and folk at 9pm

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3pm, bar closes at 4pm

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in WINGS

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Tony Williams playing acoustic pop at 9pm

Saturday MUSIC with DJ Brad Stone at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm