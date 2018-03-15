Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS March 15-18

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. March 15-18

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • SAINT PATRICK Acoustic Jam with Brad Emanuel playing variety at 8:30pm. Try corned beef & cabbage during the day with drink specials at night

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Celebrate ST. PADDY'S DAY with IRISH food choices on Friday with a full Irish menu on Saturday.

Friday St. Practice Day, giving away glasses, garb and the annual Sam Vs. Tyler show at 9pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with The Third Wheels playing variety at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm