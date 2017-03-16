Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS March 16-19

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. March 16-19

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Exciting menu created by our new Executive Chef Mateus Lamar & his culinary team!

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free! • March Madness specials begin!

Friday Fish Fry!

ST. PATRICK'S WEEKEND: Traditional corn beef & cabbage dinner March 17-18!

Saturday Date Night! 4 course meal with a bottle of wine $50/couple

Sunday: Brunch! Featuring frittatas, citrus french toast, biscuits & gravy. 9am-3pm every Sunday

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

IRISH FEST thru 3/18, with World Famous Irish egg rolls

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with KT Country from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

SATURDAY 3/18: LUCKY CHARMS ST. PAT'S PARTY with WOZZ

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday St. Practice Day SAM VS. TYLER show

Coming up FRIDAY on St. Patrick’s Day: FULL Irish menu! • LIVE MUSIC with the Allen Brother’s Band starting at 9pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with The Local Zopels playing acoustic variety at 9pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm • LIVE JAZZ with The Zopel Family playing 1-3pm

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon-Thurs: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

Thursday 3/16 Lakefront Tap Takeover

The Bar

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

Coming up on St. Patricks Day: Corned beef & cabbage • GREEN BEER

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thursday: FREE dessert with your plate lunch! • $7.99 Chicken wings w/fries 5-9pm

Friday Fish Fry 11am-9pm

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm • $1.50 small rail mixers, $2.50 small call mixers, $3 tall rail mixers and $4 tall call mixers.

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm

Coming up Friday on St. Patricks Day: Fish Fry & Corned Beer and Cabbage available until 9pm • Irish Mules & Irish Car Bombs ª $2.00 Jameson • LIVE MUSIC with Brad Emanuel playing variety at 8:30pm

Saturday: LIVE MUSIC with The Third Wheels playing variety at 9pm.

City Grill

203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900

Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.

Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm

Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine