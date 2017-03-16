Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS March 16-19

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. March 16-19
Bunkers
1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663
Exciting menu created by our new Executive Chef Mateus Lamar & his culinary team!
Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free! • March Madness specials begin!
Friday Fish Fry!
ST. PATRICK'S WEEKEND: Traditional corn beef & cabbage dinner March 17-18!
Saturday Date Night! 4 course meal with a bottle of wine $50/couple
Sunday: Brunch! Featuring frittatas, citrus french toast, biscuits & gravy. 9am-3pm every Sunday
Chatterbox
102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059
IRISH FEST thru 3/18, with World Famous Irish egg rolls
Thursday LIVE MUSIC with KT Country from 7-10pm!
Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!
SATURDAY 3/18: LUCKY CHARMS ST. PAT'S PARTY with WOZZ
Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Thursday St. Practice Day SAM VS. TYLER show
Coming up FRIDAY on St. Patrick’s Day: FULL Irish menu! • LIVE MUSIC with the Allen Brother’s Band starting at 9pm
Saturday LIVE MUSIC with The Local Zopels playing acoustic variety at 9pm
You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm • LIVE JAZZ with The Zopel Family playing 1-3pm
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
Happy Hour Mon-Thurs: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm
Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
Thursday 3/16 Lakefront Tap Takeover
The Bar
10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001
EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers
HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm
Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA
Friday fish fry
Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar
Sunday 50 cent traditional wings
Coming up on St. Patricks Day: Corned beef & cabbage • GREEN BEER
Treu's Tic Toc
1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465
Thursday: FREE dessert with your plate lunch! • $7.99 Chicken wings w/fries 5-9pm
Friday Fish Fry 11am-9pm
Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm • $1.50 small rail mixers, $2.50 small call mixers, $3 tall rail mixers and $4 tall call mixers.
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm
Coming up Friday on St. Patricks Day: Fish Fry & Corned Beer and Cabbage available until 9pm • Irish Mules & Irish Car Bombs ª $2.00 Jameson • LIVE MUSIC with Brad Emanuel playing variety at 8:30pm
Saturday: LIVE MUSIC with The Third Wheels playing variety at 9pm.
City Grill
203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900
Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.
Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm
Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine