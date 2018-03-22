Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS March 22-25

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. March 22-25

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry • LIVE MUSIC with Scott Kirby playing indie, folk and rock at 8:30pm

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Allen Brothers Band playing pop, rock, reggae and funk at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Two Many Banjos playing bluegrass at 8pm • Toppling Goliath TAP TAKEOVER at 5pm. Lineup includes: Dorothy’s New World Lager, Pseudo Sue, Pompeii, Double Dry Hopped Pseudo Sue and Hopsmack

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Shawn James playing acoustic at 10pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Feed the Dog playing variety at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm