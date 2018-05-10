Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS May 10-13

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. May 10-13
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Friday LIVE MUSIC with Linus and the Lute & Indigibliss playing bluegrass, folk and alternative rock at 10pm
Saturday CATALINA PINT MIXER. Wear beach attire for an island style party with fishbowl specials and DJs.
You’ll love our SUNDAY BRUNCH Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
$2 Domestic Beer during MILWAUKEE BREWER games all season long
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with The Lizardz playing classic rock at 8:30pm
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
HAPPY HOUR MON.-THURS.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm
Come check out our extensive CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.
Thursday COLLECTIVE ARTS Tap Takeover including Ransack the Universe, Prophets & Nomads, Mash up the Jam, IPA #5 and Dark Fruit Gose starting at 5pm
New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm