Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS May 10-13

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. May 10-13

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Linus and the Lute & Indigibliss playing bluegrass, folk and alternative rock at 10pm

Saturday CATALINA PINT MIXER. Wear beach attire for an island style party with fishbowl specials and DJs.

You’ll love our SUNDAY BRUNCH Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm

$2 Domestic Beer during MILWAUKEE BREWER games all season long

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs

Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry

Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with The Lizardz playing classic rock at 8:30pm

Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

HAPPY HOUR MON.-THURS.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm

Come check out our extensive CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.

Thursday COLLECTIVE ARTS Tap Takeover including Ransack the Universe, Prophets & Nomads, Mash up the Jam, IPA #5 and Dark Fruit Gose starting at 5pm

New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3 pm, bar closes at 4pm