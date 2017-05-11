Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS May 11-14

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. May 11-14

The Bar

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm

Friday Fish Fry all day!

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!

Friday Fish Fry!

Sunday MOTHERS DAY Brunch! 9am-3pm. $24.95 adults, $12.95 kids 8-16, free 8 and under. Reservations ONLY!

City Grill

203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900

Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.

Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm • LIVE MUSIC with Open Tab playing acoustic variety at 8pm

Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Dig Deep playing a patio show (weather permitting) at 6pm. • Evergreen Grass Band playing inside at 8:30pm • TAP TAKEOVER with 13 Bell’s Beers starting at 5pm

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm • $1.50 small rail mixers, $2.50 small call mixers, $3 tall rail mixers and $4 tall call mixers.

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Scott Kirby playing folk and variety at 8:30pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Led West playing rock and variety at 8:30pm

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Them Coule Boys playing bluegrass at 10pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Unity playing reggae and dance at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm