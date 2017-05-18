Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS May 18-21

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. May 18-21

Bunkers

1001 Golf Club Road, Wausau 715-675-3663

Thursday 1/2 price appetizers and kids eat free!

Friday Fish Fry!

Sunday: Brunch! 9am-3pm every Sunday

City Grill

203 Jefferson St., downtown Wausau 715-848-2900

Thursday Date Night. A bottle of wine, 1 appetizer, 2 entrees, and a shared dessert for $50.

Friday Fish Fry 11am-11pm • LIVE Music with Double Vision playing acoustic at 8pm

Saturday: PRIME RIB with special spices. 10, 12 or 16 oz. • Happy Hour Sat. 11am-4pm $5 Jimmy Luv Bloody Marys, $2 Domestic Bottled Beer, $3 Import, $5 Signature Martinis, $5 Featured Wine

Treu's Tic Toc

1201 W. Thomas St., Wausau 715-848-2465

Thursday: Tenderloin Steak Sandwich from 5-9pm

Friday Fish Fry all day

Saturday: Get a pizza & pitcher of beer for just $16 domestic, $20 imported • LIVE MUSIC with Jerry Duginski playing extreme acoustic at 9pm

Arrow Sports Bar

6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363

HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm • $1.50 small rail mixers, $2.50 small call mixers, $3 tall rail mixers and $4 tall call mixers.

Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Allen Brothers Band playing variety at 8:30pm

The Bar

10302 Market St., Rothschild 715-355-7001

EVERYDAY 10pm-midnight HALF PRICED Appetizers

HAPPY HOUR Monday-Friday Buy One Get One for $1 3-7pm

Thursday $9 2 topping 14 inch PIZZA

Friday fish fry

Saturday & Sunday Build your own BLOODY MARY bar

Sunday 50 cent traditional wings

Sconni's

1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665

Happy Hour Mon.-Thurs: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-5pm

Come check out our extensive Craft Cocktail Menu. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.

Thursday KBS Tapping and Founders TAP TAKEOVER starting at 6pm

Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub

412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663

Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3–6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)

Thursday LIVE MUSIC with Indigibliss playing alternative rock at 10pm

Friday LIVE MUSIC with Local Heroes playing at 10pm

Saturday LIVE MUSIC with Mikel Wright & The Wrongs playing funk, reggae, soul and Americana at 10pm

You’ll love our Sunday Brunch Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm • Mikel Wright & The Wrongs encore show for Open Streets Wausau starting at 1pm

Chatterbox

102 S. Second Ave., Wausau 715-842-3059

Thursday LIVE MUSIC from 7-10pm!

Friday 2 for $5 Old Fashioneds and Honeyweiss to compliment your fish fry!

Stop in and Become a Club Member Today! Earn $$ while you Eat and Drink