Find your WEEKEND BAR, FOOD & FUN SPECIALS May 3-6

Go out! Wausau area happy hours, food and live entertainment specials, Thurs.-Sun. May 3-6
Sconni's
1239 Schofield Ave., Schofield 715-241-7665
HAPPY HOUR MON.-THURS.: $2 off all Craft Beer, 3-6pm
Come check out our extensive CRAFT COCKTAIL MENU. We brew our own bitters, hand squeeze our own citrus and use only house-made syrup in our cocktails.
MENU is LOCALLY SOURCED and many dishes are prepared with a variety of LOCALLY CRAFTED beers.
New SUNDAY BRUNCH 9am-3pm, bar closes at 4pm
Arrow Sports Bar
6202 Schofield Ave, Schofield 715-359-2363
HAPPY HOUR Mon.-Thurs. 3-6pm
$2 Domestic Beer during MILWAUKEE BREWER games all season long
Thursday $6.95 meatloaf with mashed potatoes, gravy, and veggies! 11am-3pm • $2 cheeseburgers 4pm-8pm • $2 shots, $3.50 bombs
Friday $4 Old Fashioneds • Fish Fry
Saturday $5 Tall Flavored Vodkas • 25 cent boneless and 60 cent bone-in wings • LIVE MUSIC with Vada’s Rockhouse playing rock at 8:30pm
Sunday $5 Tall Titos Vodka
Townies Grill/ Malarkey’s Pub
412 Third St., downtown Wausau 715-819-3663
Open for lunch and dinner Tues.-Sat. (plus Sunday brunch).
Happy Hour Tues.-Fri.: First drink free with purchase of ANY appetizer, 3-6pm (for drinks up to $5 value)
Friday LIVE MUSIC with Alex Rossi playing R&B, funk and rock at 10pm
Saturday LIVE MUSICwith Brad Emanuel playing variety at 9pm
Sunday FEED THE SAU with all proceed going to Neighbor’s Place
You’ll love our SUNDAY BRUNCH Eggs benedict burger, French toast, eggs & ham, kids menu and chef specials. 10am-3pm